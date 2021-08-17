‘As If!': Bryant Park's Popular Movie Nights Series Returns With ‘Clueless' Screening

What to Know Bryant Park's popular "Movie Nights" series kicks off later this month -- returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic!

Cinephiles and those looking to enjoy a free New York City-centric activity can head over to the legendary Bryant Park Lawn to catch the screening of the iconic 90's movie "Clueless" on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Entering the 27th season, the movie series is a welcome return to outdoor events in New York City. Due to popular demand, Bryant Park Movie Nights will run on Monday and, for the first time, Tuesday evenings, from Aug. 23 through Sept. 28 on the Bryant Park Lawn.

Entering the 27th season, the movie series is a welcome return to outdoor events in New York City. Due to popular demand, Bryant Park Movie Nights, presented by Verizon, will run on Monday and, for the first time, Tuesday evenings, from Aug. 23 through Sept. 28 on the Bryant Park Lawn. Organizers say there may be special guests during the screenings.

All films begin at sunset, with the lawn open at 5 p.m. for picnicking. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit on the lawn.

"Clueless" stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd.

The movie schedule for the 2021 Bryant Park Movie Nights series is:

Monday, August 23

Clueless (1995)Directed by Amy Heckerling, starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd

Tuesday, August 24

Hustlers (2019) Directed by Lorene Scafaria, starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, and Mette Towley

Monday, August 30

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Directed by Frank Oz, starring Frank Oz, Jim Henson, Dave Goelz and multiple guest stars



Tuesday, August 31

Inside Man (2006)

Directed by Spike Lee, starring Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, and Jodie Foster

Monday, September 6

Uncut Gems (2019)

Directed by Benny & Josh Safdie, starring Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, and Idina Menzel



Tuesday, September 7

Love & Basketball (2000)

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, starring Sanaa Latham, Omar Epps, and Glenndon Chatman

Monday, September 13

Moonstruck (1987)

Directed by Norman Jewison, starring Cher, Nicholas Cage, Olympia Dukakis, and Danny Aiello

Tuesday, September 14

MOULIN ROUGE! (2001)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and John Leguizamo

Monday, September 27

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Directed by Joel Schumacher, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, and Patrick Wilson

Tuesday, September 28

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Directed by Chris Columbus, starring Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, and Harvey Fierstein

For the latest on the series, including any COVID-19 guidelines viewers must abide by, click here.