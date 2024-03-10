See the complete list of winners for the 2024 Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards are set to crown the best films and performances over the past year, with "Oppenheimer" leading the pack with 13 nominations.

Other films up for multiple Oscars include Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which scored 10 nominations, and "Barbie" with eight nominations.

Some early winners already include "American Fiction" and "Poor Things."

Left out of the list of possible winners include Margot Robbie for best actress in a leading role and Greta Gerwig for best director for "Barbie," and host Jimmy Kimmel did not waste time and addressed the snubs during his monologue Sunday night.

"Ryan and Margot, I want you to know that even if neither one of you wins an Oscar tonight, you both already won something much more important -- the genetic lottery," Kimmel quipped.

For Kimmel, it is the second year in a row and the fourth time overall he has hosted the Academy Awards.

Here is the full list of winners. This list will be updated as winners are announced:

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Anya Taylor-Joy had the best date at the 2024 Academy Awards – her dad! The actress spoke with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and in a sweet moment her dad crashed her interview!

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: “American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

WINNER: “Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Vanessa Hudgens is expanding her family. The 35-year-old announced she was pregnant when she walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday in a curve hugging Vera Wang black gown.

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best animated feature film

WINNER: “The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

WINNER: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best international feature film

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

WINNER: “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

WINNER: “Poor Things”

Best documentary

“Four Daughters”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“To Kill a Tiger”

Cinematography

Edward Lachman, “El Conde”

Rodrigo Prieto “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”

Documentary Short Film

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic, “The ABCs of Book Banning”

John Hoffman and Christine Turner, “The Barber of Little Rock”

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien, “Island in Between”

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, “The Last Repair Shop”

Sean Wang and Sam Davis, “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

Film Editing

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

Makeup and Hairstyling

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue, “Golda”

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”

Luisa Abel, “Oppenheimer”

WINNER: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston. “Poor Things”

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, “Society of the Snow”

Production Design

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff, “Napoleon”

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”

WINNER: Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Sound

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic, “The Creator”

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell, “Oppenheimer”

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, “The Zone of Interest”

Visual Effects

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould, “The Creator”

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, “Godzilla Minus One”

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould, “Napoleon”

"Barbie" co-stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon all reprised their roles from the blockbuster film in ABC's new Academy Awards promo ahead of Jimmy Kimmel's fourth time as emcee.