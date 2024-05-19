College Point

5-year-old boy struck and killed by SUV near Queens playground: Police

A child was struck and killed by an SUV just steps away from a playground in Queens, according to police.

The driver was heading south on 124th Street near 20th Avenue in College Point just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. The child, a 5-year-old boy, ran into the street and was hit, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear why the boy ran into the street. The crash scene sits right next to a playground.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he died. The child's identity was not released.

The driver stayed at the scene, and authorities have not said if they believe she was speeding at the time. An investigation is ongoing.

