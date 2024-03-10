John Cena hilariously delivers Oscar for costume design naked

Fifty years after a streaker ran across the stage at the 46th Academy Awards, actor John Cena did the same... sorta.

Host Jimmy Kimmel recognized the anniversary of the streak seen around the world by showing the clip of a naked man running across the Oscars stage in 1974 as David Niven introduced Elizabeth Taylor.

Kimmel then said "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" and repeated himself as if something was supposed to happen.

That's when Cena stuck his head out from the side of the stage, as he apparently was supposed to run across naked but was instead having cold feet.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I changed my mind, I don't want to do the streaker bit anymore," Cena told Kimmel.

Kimmel hilariously tried to get Cena to do it anyway before Cena told the Oscars host he should be "ashamed for such a tasteless idea."

"It's supposed to be funny," Kimmel replied.

To which Cena said the "male body is not supposed to be a joke."

"Mine is," Kimmel replied.

“Oppenheimer” won seven Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The two settle on Cena giving out the award for best costume design, with nothing but the envelope covering up his male body.

Cena carefully walked across the stage, and, with the help of Kimmel, presented the nominees.

"They are so important," Cena said of costumes while on stage. "Maybe the most important thing there is."

After the video ensemble showing the nominees, Cena had changed into a toga-like outfit.

Video on X showed the bodybuilder quickly put on his robe.

What you didn't see on TV: John Cena's quick change. pic.twitter.com/h9tXdZXd1g — Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024

The Oscar for costume design ended up going to "Poor Things."

At the award show, the "Flamin' Hot" director spoke to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about Diane Warren's Best Original Song nomination for writing the movie's hit song "The Fire Inside." She also dished on her projects in the works, including Season 4 of "Only Murders in the Building."