Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are Still Questions After Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities

Candace Cameron Bure is on a mission to remember the late Bob Saget for the person he was.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Bure shared that she has kept in "close contact" with Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, since the "Raising Dad" star's passing on Jan. 9.

The anchor asked Bure if she knows how the family is doing, after they filed a lawsuit on Feb. 15, to block the release of the late actor's medical records. "I keep in close contact with Kelly," she explained. "It's been difficult these past couple weeks because of more things that have come out and there's a lot of questions."

The fellow "Full House" star, who acted alongside Saget for eight seasons, said she is "trying not to think about it" because she just wants "to remember Bob and what a kind and loving and amazing person that he was and let it be that."

On Feb. 15, Saget's wife Rizzo and his three daughters -- Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget,-- filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in Florida. According to their complaint, "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" regarding his death and the family requested an injunction to keep those materials private.

After the suit was filed, the family's attorney Brian Bieber told E! News in a statement, "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."

In documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 16, a Circuit Court judge in Orange County, Fla., signed off on the decision to temporarily keep the medical records confidential, just hours after it was filed.

"Specifically, the Court finds that Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," the court documents filed on Feb. 16 read, "if the requested temporary injunction is not granted."

The Sheriff's Office told E! News they are "sensitive to the family's concerns about the right to privacy" but wish to balance that "with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public's right to know."

The Medical Examiner also released a statement on Feb. 16, which stated that they will "continue to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Robert Saget," and gave "no comment" on the lawsuit.

Bob Saget, 65, was found dead inside a Ritz-Carlton Hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. In a statement obtained by E! News the following month, Saget's family confirmed his cause of death was head trauma.

The family further explained in the statement that authorities came to the conclusion Bob "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They further noted that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The statement ended on an uplifting note by asking fans to remember Saget for what he stood for, adding, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."