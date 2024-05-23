Dozens hurt as kid claims he ‘sat on' pepper spray can in NYC school cafeteria: sources

Dozens of people were hurt in a pepper spray incident at a Queens school Thursday, according to fire officials.

Authorities responded to PS 219, a middle school on Gravett Road in Kew Gardens Hills, after getting a call about a possible incident in the cafeteria shortly before 11 a.m.

A total of 40 people with minor injuries, 31 of them students, were evaluated at the scene. Eight students and two adults were taken to a hospital in stable condition. They had problems consistent with injury from a chemical irritant.

A juvenile as taken into custody at the school, police said. Law enforcement sources say the student they have in custody told police he accidentally sat on the pepper spray can. Other students tell police he was spraying it intentionally, the sources said.

No other details were immediately available. Traffic was affected in the area for a time as authorities investigated.

The Department of Education couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.