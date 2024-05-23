Trump rally planned for Bronx park tonight: what to know

Former President Donald Trump plans to take his campaign act to a Bronx stage later Thursday, with an evening rally planned at Crotona Park in the southern part of the borough.

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Security measures were well underway early Thursday.

Immigrant advocates condemned the event.

“There is no place for Donald Trump’s hatred and racism in a neighborhood as diverse, vibrant and rich with immigrant history as the South Bronx," said Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of NYIC Action. "We abhor that the former president would rally in a community where roughly one in three people is foreign-born, after claiming that immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’ and vowing to deport all undocumented immigrants if elected."

"The former president may have been born in New York, but one glance at his 2016 and 2020 election results in New York State shows that he doesn’t represent New Yorkers," Awawdeh added.

The Bronx campaign stop comes days after a Trump campaign stop in Wildwood, New Jersey that was estimated to bring in up to 100,000 attendees, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has teased a possible rally at Madison Square Garden, but nothing has been confirmed by the campaign or the venue.

The former president has been spending more time in New York City over the past two months as a result of the hush money trial against him. Closing summations in the case are expected next week.