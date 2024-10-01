Who is moderating tonight's vice presidential debate?

Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minn. Gov. Tim Walz are facing off in their first (and only planned) vice presidential debate of the 2024 campaign season.

The debate, hosted by CBS News, will take place at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday and will be broadcast live from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

What time is the debate tonight?

The 90-minute debate will start at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.

Who is moderating the VP debate?

The VP debate moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS' “Face the Nation.”

Norah O'Donnell

Norah O'Donnell is the anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News," according to CBS News. O'Donnell also anchors CBS election coverage and contributes to "60 minutes"60 Minutes."

O'Donnell was named to her current position in 2019, and previously served as a co-anchor of "CBS This Morning" starting in 2012.

She announced earlier this year she plans to step down as as anchor of the "CBS Evening News" after the November election.

“I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, tied to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” she wrote in an email to colleagues, as reported by AP. “It’s time to do something different.” She plans to remain with CBS News.

Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan is the moderator of CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday program and has been in in that role since 2018.

She joined CBS News in 2012 and has reported from the White House and State Department during her time at the network.