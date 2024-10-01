Decision 2024

Who is moderating tonight's vice presidential debate?

The vice presidential debate will take place Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minn. Gov. Tim Walz are facing off in their first (and only planned) vice presidential debate of the 2024 campaign season.

The debate, hosted by CBS News, will take place at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday and will be broadcast live from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

What time is the debate tonight?

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The 90-minute debate will start at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.

Who is moderating the VP debate?

The VP debate moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS' “Face the Nation.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Norah O'Donnell

Local

Business 3 hours ago

How dockworkers' historic port strike could affect NY area

Eric Adams 3 hours ago

Embattled Mayor Eric Adams to face the press in live Q&A

Norah O'Donnell is the anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News," according to CBS News. O'Donnell also anchors CBS election coverage and contributes to "60 minutes"60 Minutes."

O'Donnell was named to her current position in 2019, and previously served as a co-anchor of "CBS This Morning" starting in 2012.

She announced earlier this year she plans to step down as as anchor of the "CBS Evening News" after the November election.

“I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, tied to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” she wrote in an email to colleagues, as reported by AP. “It’s time to do something different.” She plans to remain with CBS News.

Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan is the moderator of CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday program and has been in in that role since 2018.

She joined CBS News in 2012 and has reported from the White House and State Department during her time at the network.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us