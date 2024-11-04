Decision 2024

Does my state allow same-day voter registration on Election Day?

Around 20 states plus the District of Columbia allow some form of same-day registration or the opportunity to get a provisional ballot on Election Day

By NBC New York Staff

About forty-percent of states allow same-day voter registration, including on Election Day, according to The National Conference of State Legislatures.

Among the states allowing same-day voter registration are the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada.

In the tri-state area, only Connecticut allows same-day registration. New Jersey and New York do not.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Which states allow same-day voter registration?

Here is a list of states that allow some form of same-day voter registration, according to The National Conference of State Legislatures:

  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The District of Columbia also allows same-day registration.

Local

Jersey shore 49 mins ago

Butchered remains of dolphin found on Jersey Shore beach. Feds investigate

New York State Police 2 hours ago

Investigation launched into circumstances of NY trooper's Long Island shooting

North Dakota does not require voter registration

Unlike other states, North Dakota does not require a traditional, formal voter registration.

"North Dakota does not require voter registration, but you do need to have a valid form of identification that can be used for voting. This means you should make sure you have proper identification with you before you go to the polls to vote," the North Dakota Secretary of State's website says.

How do I find my polling place?

To find your polling place for Election Day, you should check with your local or state elections board.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission has a map linking out to your state election board here.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us