Does my state allow same-day voter registration on Election Day?

About forty-percent of states allow same-day voter registration, including on Election Day, according to The National Conference of State Legislatures.

Among the states allowing same-day voter registration are the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada.

In the tri-state area, only Connecticut allows same-day registration. New Jersey and New York do not.

Which states allow same-day voter registration?

Here is a list of states that allow some form of same-day voter registration, according to The National Conference of State Legislatures:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The District of Columbia also allows same-day registration.

North Dakota does not require voter registration

Unlike other states, North Dakota does not require a traditional, formal voter registration.

"North Dakota does not require voter registration, but you do need to have a valid form of identification that can be used for voting. This means you should make sure you have proper identification with you before you go to the polls to vote," the North Dakota Secretary of State's website says.

How do I find my polling place?

To find your polling place for Election Day, you should check with your local or state elections board.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission has a map linking out to your state election board here.