Smoke visible for miles from brush fire burning in the Bronx near expressway

Firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire in the Bronx, which sent smoke into the air that was visible for miles.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the fire, which was burning in a wooded area of Van Courtland Park, near the Major Deegan Expressway and not far from a number of homes in the area.

The fire, which started around 7:45 a.m., is located off East 233rd Street, the FDNY said.

"Expect smoke & traffic delays in the area. People nearby should avoid smoke and close windows," a social media post from New York City's Emergency Management Department said.

