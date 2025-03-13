Massive fire in the Bronx sends huge plume of smoke into the air

Firefighters are on the scene of a sprawling five-alarm fire in the Bronx that sent a large plume of smoke into the air that was visible for miles Thursday morning.

A large response from the FDNY could be seen by Chopper 4 over the fire at 2037 Jerome Avenue at West Burnside Avenue.

There were no injuries reported, according to the FDNY. Multiple businesses appeared to sustain heavy damage.

Residents were urged to avoid the smoke in the area and to close their windows, city emergency officials said.

Traffic delays are expected nearby. The fire is close to the No. 4 subway station at Burnside Ave.

The MTA said trains were running through the station in both directions, but with delays as a result of the FDNY's firefighting operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FDNY members are operating at a 4-alarm fire at 2037 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx. There are currently no injuries. pic.twitter.com/dbtpOWRvyZ — FDNY (@FDNY) March 13, 2025

