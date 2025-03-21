Bronx

School bus carrying special needs students struck by gunfire in Bronx: Sources

By NBC New York Staff

A school bus carrying special needs students was struck by gunfire in the Bronx, according to law enforcement sources.

The bus was near 165th Street and Trinity Avenue in Morrisania around 2:30 p.m. Friday when it was struck by at least one bullet, police sources said.

A few children between the ages of 5 and 9 years old with special needs were being transported at the time, sources said.

None of the children, nor anyone else, was hurt. It was not immediately known who fired the gun or if the bus was the intended target. Police did not state whether any arrests had been made.

