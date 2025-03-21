A school bus carrying special needs students was struck by gunfire in the Bronx, according to law enforcement sources.

The bus was near 165th Street and Trinity Avenue in Morrisania around 2:30 p.m. Friday when it was struck by at least one bullet, police sources said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A few children between the ages of 5 and 9 years old with special needs were being transported at the time, sources said.

None of the children, nor anyone else, was hurt. It was not immediately known who fired the gun or if the bus was the intended target. Police did not state whether any arrests had been made.