The Trump administration lifted federal guidelines for bathroom use that allowed transgendered students to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity enacted during President Barack Obama's era on Wednesday, in a stark reversal of President Donald Trump's stance on the issue as a presidential candidate. Trump had supported use of facilities based on chosen gender identity as a candidate.

Gov. Cuomo issued a stern directive Thursday urging the state Department of Education to make it clear to all school districts that transgender students must be shielded from discrimination and harassment in the wake of the federal rollback of such protections.

The letter was sent a day after the Trump administration withdrew protections for transgender students in public schools that allowed them to use bathrooms and facilities corresponding with their gender identities.

Without the federal guidelines enacted during the Obama era, it's up to individual state and school districts to interpret the federal anti-discrimination law. Cuomo says the recent policy change won't alter the existing protections for transgender students such as the Dignity for All Student Act, which requires schools to guard students from discrimination or harassment based on gender.

"New York State schools must continue to enforce the law and protest transgender and gender non-conforming students," he said. "No student should be confused about their rights or fearful of losing these important protections."

The governor called the rollback "misguided" and said that federal legislators "seek to move this country backwards with the stroke of a pen."

He emphasized that regardless of one's religion, race, orientation or gender identity, there can be no confusion about the state's responsibility to enforce its protective laws.

"In New York, whether you are gay, straight or transgender, Muslim, Jewish or Christian, rich or poor, black or white or brown, we respect all people," he said. "We speak with a single voice: we do not and will not tolerate discrimination in the State of New York."