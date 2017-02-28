What to Know The hotel's final night for guests will be Tuesday, with a final checkout Wednesday morning

The Chinese firm Anbang Insurance Group bought the Waldorf for nearly $2 billion in 2015 from Hilton

The renovated building will feature restored historic public and event spaces along with luxury condominiums, guest rooms and suites

Manhattan's iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel will welcome its final guests Tuesday night before closing its doors for two to three years to undergo a complete renovation, a hotel spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The final checkout will be Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

The hotel, which was designated an official New York City landmark in 1993, will feature restored historic public and event spaces along with luxury condominiums, guest rooms and suites.

All restaurants and bars will be open Tuesday night until regular hours, but they will also close Wednesday.

The Chinese firm Anbang Insurance Group bought the Waldorf for nearly $2 billion in 2015 from Hilton, the current hotel operator. It will continue to be operated by Hilton as part of a 100-year agreement.

"The Waldorf Astoria New York is part of the fabric of New York City," Anbang said in a statement. "We are committed to restoring its public spaces to their original beauty, ensuring that the hotel retains its rightful place as a premier focal point for the city and a premier destination for the world."

The hotel's staff has been given the option to stay on with Hilton or take a severance package.

The spa will be moving to the Plaza during the renovations.

A vote will be held March 7 to decide whether or not to keep the hotel's historic spaces such as Park Avenue Lobby, West Lounge, Third Floor Ballroom, Astoria Gallery, Jade Ballroom, Silver Hallway and East Arcade.

The redevelopment could cost $1 billion, according to a report last year by the Wall Street Journal.