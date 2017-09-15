15 NYC Events to Put on Your Fall To-Do List

Grab your scarves and pumpkin-flavored everything, New Yorkers!

Autumn is almost here and New York is brimming with events celebrating food, art, nature and culture. From food festivals and Halloween parades, to art fairs and scenic hikes, there is no shortage of fun things to do this season.

We've found 15 great events happening in and around the Big Apple this fall.

1. Taste Some of the Best Street Food in NYC at the Vendy Awards



Find out for yourself which publicly nominated vendor is the best by sampling unlimited food and beer at the 13th annual street food competition.



(Sept. 16) Price: $100

2. Unite with Bookworms and World-Renowned Authors at the Brooklyn Book Festival

You might bump into your favorite author at the Brooklyn book festival, the largest free literary event in New York. From international stars to emerging authors, this festival is book lover’s dream.



(Sept. 17) Price: Free

3. Enjoy a Day Full of Beer, Music, Science and Art at the New York Botanical Gardens Blues, Brew, and Botany

Sample beer, listen to music and learn from experts about the science behind it all while taking in views of CHIHULY sculptures in a garden landscape.



(Sept. 23-24) Price: Non-Members $43, Members $15

4. View Artwork From Around the World in a Historical Setting at the 10th Annual Governor's Island Art Fair

Featuring works of 100 carefully selected artists from around the world, this unique art fair encourages conversation between artists and visitors. It was originally launched by 4heads, an artist-run non-profit organization that recognized the cultural importance of Governors Island.

(Weekends from Sept. 2 - Oct. 1) Price: Free

5. Enjoy Everything Vegan at the New York Vegan Food and Drink Festival

You may not realize the cheese isn’t real! Even non-vegans can enjoy this vegan food festival, featuring 100 of the top local and international vendors. Attendees should expect the very best comfort food, wine, beer and more--all 100 percent vegan.

(Oct. 1) Price: $10

6. Celebrate All Things Fall at the Kickoff to Fall at Queens County Farms

Nothing says fall more than fresh apple cider, pumpkin patches and a home-baked pie. Celebrate the start of autumn with the whole family at Queens County Farm, where you can listen to live country music, get lost in the Amazing Maize Maze and pick your favorite pumpkin.



(Oct. 1) Price: Free

7. Experiance Munich in NYC at Oktoberfest

You don’t have to travel across the country to enjoy authentic German beer, live music and everything that makes the genuine Oktoberfest atmosphere. You can experience it right here in New York, with some of the best food and steins while taking in breathtaking skyline views of the city.

(Sept. 15 - Oct. 2) Price: Free

8. Enjoy a Great Meal With an Even Better View at Rooftop Reds' Harvest Dinner

The only thing better than a delicious meal and good wine is delicious meal and good wine with a gorgeous view. New York City's only rooftop vineyard is hosting a farm-to-table Harvest Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The event includes a wine reception and a four-course dinner with wine pairings for each course.

(Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.) Price: $150

9. Eat and Drink Wine For a Good Cause During The New York City Wine and Food Festival

Imagine drinking the finest wine and indulging in delicious dishes made by celebrity chefs while simultaneously helping end world hunger. This Food Network- and Food & Wine Magazine- sponsored event donates all proceeds to charity and has raised millions for those in need. All you have to do is eat and drink all you can.

(Oct. 12 - 15) Price: $40-$300

10. But First, Coffee..and Then Some More at the New York Coffee Festival

The New York Coffee festival gives you unlimited access to more than 100 exhibitors, along with interactive workshops, seminars and demonstrations from world-class baristas. Enjoy multiple cups of joe, live music, art exhibitions and street food at this festival that donates all profits to Project Waterfall, an organization bringing clean water to coffee-producing countries.

(Oct. 13 - 15) Price: $24.50

11. See New York Like You've Never Seen it Before at the Open House New York

Open House New York provides the public with access to extraordinary architecture and off-limits sites just for the weekend. Open House New York celebrates the planning and urban design of the city as well as the people who help build and preserve it.

(Oct. 14 and 15) Price: Free

12. Enjoy Cider All Over the City During New York City Cider Week

Enjoy fresh craft cider at your favorite restaurant, bars and retail shops all across New York City. Cider Week also includes free tastings, dinners and classes.

(Oct. 20 - 29)

13. Watch Hundreds of Dogs All Dressed Up at the NYC Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

You might find a princess Pomeranian or a rock-star Rottweiler at the country’s largest Halloween Dog Parade. If a park full of dogs doesn't sounds irresistible enough, this community fundraiser will have a runway competition and the winner will receive thousands of dollars in prizes.



(Oct. 21) Price: Free, Suggested donation is $5

14. Step into an Immersive Photographic Village at Photoville

Freight containers were transformed into into galleries to make this one of a kind photo festival. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibitions, the event includes talks, hands-on workshops, nighttime programming, a beer garden, food vendors, picturesque views of the city and more.



(Sept. 13 - 17 and 21 - 24) Price: Free

15. Make a Statement at the NYC Village Halloween Parade

Put on your boldest makeup, craziest wig or spookiest outfit! The 44th New York City Village Halloween parade invites only those in costume to an unforgettable night featuring hundreds of giant puppets, more than 50 bands, dancers, artists and thousands of New Yorkers showing off their own unique and creative disguise.

(Oct. 31) Price: Free