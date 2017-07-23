An 18-year-old boy was in critical condition in Brooklyn after a hit-and-run, police say. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Monday, July 24, 2017)

18-Year-Old On Skateboard Seriously Hurt in Hit and Run: Cops

An 18-year-old male died at the hospital after a hit-and-run accident Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, police say.



The victim, Tello Alejandro of Brooklyn, was struck around 4 p.m. by a white BMW SUV that was turning left from Tenth Avenue onto Avenue T.

The teen, who was riding a skateboard, came speeding into the intersection at the same time the car was making its turn and collided.

"Not good at all," witness Rose Markowitz said. "There was blood all over his head."

Soon after the teen was hit, witnesses and onlookers came rushing in to help, but the skateboarder was badly injured.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died just after midnight.

Police said the BMW fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the SUV barrel over the teenager and continues to drive away, not bothering to pull over.

Police are now looking for the driver of the SUV. It wasn't immediately clear if investigators got a license plate number.

Neighbors said the intersection is accident-prone because people don't pay attention.

"I drive and I'm very careful," Markowitz said. "I hesitate to go on because people speed."