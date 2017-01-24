The victim was treated at a hospital and is expected to be OK.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man in the stomach after the two got into a fight on a subway in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Alton Chesney, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault in the Saturday stabbing, police said Tuesday. He and the victim were on a northbound J train in Bushwick around 3 p.m. when they started arguing, and the confrontation turned physical.

The victim got off the train at the Chauncey Street stop and went to a hospital for treatment; he's expected to be OK.

The suspect stayed on the train. Police say they didn't know each other prior to the altercation.

It wasn't immediately clear where Chesney was taken into custody. It also wasn't known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.