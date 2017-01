A 19-year-old man was stabbed on the subway Saturday in Brooklyn after getting into an argument, police say.

He was on a northbound J train in Bushwick when he got into an argument with a man in his 30s, who stabbed the younger man in the abdomen, the NYPD said.

The victim got off the train, police said. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

The suspect stayed on the train and police are looking for him.