While many are forced to celebrate the holiday weekend by traveling to other public beaches, Gov. Chris Christie is catching some sun rays at a state beach that's closed to everyone else due to the government shutdown.

On the second day of the shutdown that Christie ordered, which affects state courts, parks and beaches, he was found sunbathing with his family Sunday at Island Beach State Park at Berkeley Township, according to a report by NJ.com.

Christie was staying at a summer beach house there provided by the state, and said so during a press conference Saturday.

As people took to social media to vent about the unfairness of the entitlement, Christie told reporters Saturday, "Run for governor, and you can have a residence there," said the report.