Spotify is moving to the city that never sleeps.

The streaming service will move its headquarters to 4 World Trade Center in the Financial District, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

With new digs comes a host of new jobs: Spotify will add 1,000 new jobs to its workforce by 2018. The company will retain the 800 employees working in New York.

Cuomo also "produced" his own Spotify playlist, which includes songs by native New Yorker Billy Joel. Check out his selections below.

The music, podcast and video streaming service was founded in Stockholm, Swedenin 2008. Much to the delight of music fans, Prince's complete catalog arrived on the streaming service Sunday after months of speculation.

Top Celeb Pics: Berlin International Film Festival