The rumors about Prince's music coming to streaming services are true — the late music icon's catalog arrived on Spotify Sunday, and fans around the world are partying like it's 1999.

Prince's first 15 albums, including his self-titled 1979 album, 1982's "1999" and 1984's "Purple Rain", as well as several greatest hits compilations are available in full on the streaming service. Listeners can also jam out on Google Play and Amazon Music Unlimited, with Apple Music not far behind, Pitchfork reports.

The addition is so new that Spotify's search function isn't even returning Prince as the first result. Latin artist Prince Royce is the first result before the Purple One populates after a few scrolls.

Fans of the "Controversy" singer understand how precious of a gift we've been given. In 2014, Prince pulled his music from YouTube and yanked it from all streaming services except Tidal in 2015, forcing listeners to dig up old CDs and cassettes to ingest his dance hits the old fashioned way.

Now that the nostalgia has set in, here's something to get you moving.