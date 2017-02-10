Traveling around New York City was no easy task after a fast-moving winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the area Thursday. John Chandler reports.

Friday's morning rush looks to be mostly normal after a storm walloped the tri-state Thursday, dumping more than a foot of snow in some spot. However, officials caution that black ice poses a serious threat on uncleared roads, especially on Long Island.

Snowstorm Paints Tri-State a Wintry White

Here's the latest:

MTA BUSES AND SUBWAY

Subways were showing scattered delays and cancellations into Thursday evening. There was a 20 percent reduction in bus service during the Thursday morning rush, the MTA says.

Neighbors Hurry to Plow Before Roads Ice Over

If you've got a truck like this, you're probably a popular neighbor right about now. Chris Glorioso reports from Teaneck, New Jersey, where the name of the game is beating the freeze. (Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017) (Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017)

RAIL

NJ TRANSIT

NJ Transit said regular weekday service will continue on its rail, bus and light rail systems into Friday morning's commute, but the boards at Penn Station were showing at least 15-minute delays for many trains Thursday evening. The crowds were thinner than normal, however, making for a less busy rush hour. Access Link in north and central New Jersey remains suspended for Thursday. Cross-honoring remains in effect for rail, bus and light rail until further notice.

NJ Transit said regular weekday service will continue on its rail, bus and light rail systems into Friday morning's commute, but the boards at Penn Station were showing at least 15-minute delays for many trains Thursday evening. The crowds were thinner than normal, however, making for a less busy rush hour. Access Link in north and central New Jersey remains suspended for Thursday. Cross-honoring remains in effect for rail, bus and light rail until further notice. LIRR

LIRR will operate reduced service for the morning rush hour Friday, running 135 trains (nine fewer than usual), so that storm recovery can continue and that inspections following a non-passenger train derailment Wednesday can resume. Departing trains will leave generally within 10 minutes of each other and be making additional stops. Blowing wind and icy conditions could impact service, so customers are urged to continually check LIRR's website. On Thursday, some LIRR trains were canceled during both the morning and evening rush hours but overall ridership was much lighter than normal, the agency said.

LIRR will operate reduced service for the morning rush hour Friday, running 135 trains (nine fewer than usual), so that storm recovery can continue and that inspections following a non-passenger train derailment Wednesday can resume. Departing trains will leave generally within 10 minutes of each other and be making additional stops. Blowing wind and icy conditions could impact service, so customers are urged to continually check LIRR's website. METRO-NORTH

Metro-North is operating on a regular schedule on Friday, though customers should expect scattered delays and possible cancellations from residual impacts from the storm.





Metro-North is operating on a regular schedule on Friday, though customers should expect scattered delays and possible cancellations from residual impacts from the storm. PATH

After some delays on the Newark-World Trade Center line Thursday morning, PATH has been running on a normal schedule.

Kids and Pets Playing in the Snow, Because Why Not?

AIRPORTS

More than 2,300 flights were canceled at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports Thursday, and JFK completely shut down its four runways at 11 a.m. One runway reopened a few hours later, but the weather left just about every flight canceled or delayed.

As operations slowly return to normal, many airlines are waiving fees if passengers need to change flights.

There was "absolute chaos" at LaGuardia Wednesday night as travelers tried to catch the last flights out before the storm. One viewer said it took 45 minutes to drive a few hundred feet to a terminal.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman says flight activity is expected to pick up again at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty as the storm winds down.

Stranded At Local Airports

More than 1000 flights were canceled due to the weather, standing thousands at local airports. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017) (Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017)

ROADS

Dozens of drivers have gotten stuck on roads during the snowstorm, particularly on Long Island, where many streets remain treacherous. Suffolk County got the brunt of bad driving conditions.

Heavy Snow Hits Long Island