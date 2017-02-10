The monster winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the tri-state area pulled away Thursday evening, leaving behind a brutal chill in its wake that could make travel dangerously icy into Friday morning. John Chandler reports.

The powerful snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state had departed by Friday morning, leaving behind frigid temperatures, brutal winds and heaps of wet snow — perfect conditions for perilous black ice.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings, which were in effect for most of the tri-state, were discontinued by Thursday evening as temperatures plummeted into the teens in New York City amid biting winds.

Clumps of wet, icy snow remained on many area streets and sidewalks; black ice and slick spots posed a significant threat on untreated surfaces Friday as commuters hit the roads.

Thursday’s storm was blamed for at least one death in New York City. It also caused hundreds of car accidents, crippled travel by ground and air, closed schools and offices, and cut power to thousands of people across the tri-state.

On Long Island, where a state of emergency was declared in Suffolk County and whiteout conditions were widespread, more than a foot of snow in many spots. Selden got 16 inches; 15.5 inches fell on Bohemia and 14 inches on Hicksville.

There was also significant snowfall in the Hudson Valley; 12 inches of snow was recorded in Poughkeepsie and Kingston. Snow piled up in New York City too, with Fresh Meadows, Queens, getting 13.2 inches and the northwest Bronx, 12.5 inches. In New Jersey, Highland Lakes saw 11.1 inches.

Black ice could be a potential danger Friday as temperatures plunge into the teens in Manhattan, and into the single digits in the distant north and west of the city.

Temperatures will warm a little this weekend, with highs in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Sprinkles are possible Saturday and rain is likely Sunday.