A man about to get into his parked car after leaving a doctor's office in Bayonne, New Jersey, was struck and killed by a passing pick-up truck Wednesday, authorities say. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

The 43-year-old Jersey City man was walking to his car parked near West 31st Street and JFK Boulevard when he was hit, according to the doctor's office where the man had just visited.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A vehicle was found crashed into another vehicle about a block away.

It's not clear if the driver if some sort of medical condition caused him to inadvertently hit the man and continue on, according to police on the scene.

The 47-year-old driver of the pick-up truck, which belongs to a plumbing company, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, then released without charges, police said.

The plumbing company, JRY Plumbing, had no comment.