These are the details Morris & Essex Midtown Direct riders need to know, as announced by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Tuesday.

All New Jersey Transit's Morris & Essex Midtown Direct trains to Penn Station will be canceled during the six-week overhaul at Penn Station this summer, Gov. Chris Christie announced Tuesday.

The Morris & Essex Line's Midtown Direct trains will end in Hoboken, and from there, PATH trains and ferries will honor NJ Transit fares on that line.

'Summer of Agony' for LIRR Riders at Penn

Many Long Island Rail Road riders will be asked to take their morning trains through Jamaica, Hunters Point or Atlantic Terminal instead of Penn Station when Amtrak starts its infrastructure work there this summer, News 4 has learned. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Monday, May 22, 2017)

It's the only line that will be affected during the work in July and August, Christie said at a news conference Tuesday. NJ Transit riders on other lines won't be cross-honored on the PATH or ferry.



Morris & Essex riders will get a discount of 56 to 63 percent during the work -- so a monthly pass from Gladstone to New York City, for example, would drop from $451 to $168, and still include the free ferry and PATH transfers.

Christie estimates a loss of revenue to New Jersey at about $15 million.

Amtrak, the owner and landlord of Penn Station, announced earlier in the month that it's finally getting around to fixing tracks and switches that have been crumbling for years. The overhaul will cut down service for both NJ Transit and LIRR commuters for six weeks.

Cuomo Requests for Federal Help at Penn Station

Gov. Cuomo wrote a letter to President Trump asking for federal help at Penn Station. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Monday, May 22, 2017)

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was presenting his own plan for Long Island Rail Road commuters who are expected to be detoured from Penn Station during the makeover project. The MTA said Monday that many riders who normally ride to Penn Station will be asked instead to go to Atlantic Terminal, Hunters Point or Jamaica.



Both Christie and Cuomo have called for a private operator to take over Penn Station, blaming "decades of underinvestment" by Amtrak for a "continuing string of infrastructure failures at Penn Station."