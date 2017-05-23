Many Long Island Rail Road riders will be asked to take their morning trains through Jamaica, Hunters Point or Atlantic Terminal instead of Penn Station when Amtrak starts its infrastructure work there this summer, News 4 has learned. Andrew Siff reports.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to make a major transportation announcement aimed at Long Island Rail Road riders who will be affected by the six-week Penn Station overhaul this summer, News 4 has learned.

Cuomo will announce a plan at noon detailing how the state will help Long Islanders get to work.

While Amtrak, which owns and leases at Penn Station, hasn't yet released an exact timetable for the summer work, the MTA has already said that many LIRR riders should anticipate taking their morning trains through Jamaica, Hunters Point or Atlantic Terminal instead of Penn Station when the work begins.

LIRR President Pat Nowakowski said Monday they'll try to "maximize" service during the six-week overhaul, but a number of peak-hour trains will be affected. Off-peak LIRR trains won't be affected by the reconstruction, he said.

The MTA board said at a meeting Monday that the goal is to have Amtrak's full summer reconstruction schedule out by June 1.



Amtrak, the owner and landlord of Penn Station, announced earlier in the month that it's finally getting around to fixing tracks and switches that have been crumbling for years. The overhaul will cut down service for both LIRR and New Jersey Transit commuters for six weeks.

Cuomo wrote a letter to President Trump over the weekend asking for federal help at Penn Station and predicting a "summer of agony."

In the letter, Cuomo called the deplorable conditions at Penn Station, which handles a daily flow of 600,000 passengers, an emergency that has "reached a tipping point."

He says federal money would help with short-term construction, transportation alternatives and the facilitation of a long-term resolution for Penn Station.