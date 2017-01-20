A woman holds a sign asking for Democrats' voices to be heard at a Friday protest march by members of the Democratic Party Abroad organisation in Tokyo, Japan.

What to Know Organizers expect more than 65,000 participants to join the Women's March NYC in Midtown Manhattan Saturday morning

The free event will start with a 10:30 a.m. rally at One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza

A procession traveling from the United Nations headquarters to Trump Tower will immediately follow the rally

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to troop through the streets of New York City in solidarity for the Women's March.

Organizers expect more than 65,000 participants from the five boroughs, across the country and abroad to participate in a peaceful march for women's equality and human rights Saturday morning.

The Women's March on NYC is scheduled to start with a 10:30 a.m. rally at One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza. Several speakers are expected to address protesters, including Sue Doster, co-president of InterPride, an international organizer for LGBTQI events, and Democratic New York State Senator Liz Krueger, who represents Manhattan's 28th district.

The HERmonics, an informal women's choral group, will be led by actress Lindsay Fisher, with performances to open and close the rally.

Trump: ‘We Will Get the Job Done’

“Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come,” Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech on Jan. 20, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Following the rally will be an all-female drumline to lead the procession from the United Nations headquarters near 42nd Street and FDR Drive to its culmination at Trump Towers on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets.

The Women's March, which will take place throughout several U.S. cities, is expected to be the largest demonstration of all.

Protests turned violent in downtown D.C. less than two hours before President Donald Trump took office Friday. The Metropolitan Police Department said 95 protesters were arrested as riot police and hundreds of demonstrators faced off blocks away from the inaugural parade route. Police officers used tear gas to control the disturbance.

More than 60 House Democrats planned to boycott President Trump's inauguration ceremony, an unprecedented break with tradition.