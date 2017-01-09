Police are searching for the group of people who ambushed and robbed an 83-year-old man in the Bronx on Friday. (Published 2 hours ago)

83-Year-Old Man Beaten and Robbed in the Bronx

Police released disturbing video of a Bronx robbery as they search for a group of muggers shown beating and stealing from an elderly man.

The 83-year-old victim was walking near Macombs Road in University Heights on Friday night when he was approached by the group.

Video shows the muggers punching and kicking the victim to the ground and continuing to assault him as he is lying defenseless.

Police say the muggers stole the man’s wallet, which contained $240 in cash and multiple credit cards.

The 83-year-old man was taken to an area hospital to be treated. He is expected to be alright.