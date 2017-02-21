Dramatic video captured by a woman and her daughter shows the moments before and after a group of seven young people plunged through the ice on a pond in Central Park Monday. (Published 2 minutes ago)

What to Know Seven kids and teens plunged through an icy pond in Central Park Monday night

Two men who were skateboarding helped rescue them

Some of the kids and teens were being treated for hypothermia-related injuries Tuesday morning

Lourdes Ramirez and her daughter Maia, tourists from Paraguay, were taking a selfie as the group of kids, ranging in age from about 10 into the teens, climbed onto the ice-covered water on an unseasonably warm February holiday. Their photo shows the kids huddled on the ice behind them.

Suddenly, the group was in the water. Ramirez's footage shows them floundering about, some struggling madly to grip the crumbling edges of ice, others screaming, as they tried desperately to escape.

Two skateboarders who happened to be nearby raced to their rescue, and by the time firefighters arrived at the park by 59th Street and Central Park South, the kids had been pulled out of the water, witnesses and officials said. Some of the children and teens were recovering from hypothermia-related injuries at Bellevue and two other area hospitals on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The good Samaritans, Bennett Jonas and Ethan Turmbull, told reporters they saw the kids dancing on top of the ice, then suddenly plunging into the water.

"I look over, I saw six heads just trying to get to the shore," said Jonas. "The back one was probably a good 20 yards from dry land."

Jonas dived in as Turmbull stood by to grab them.

"The last two at the end, the kid at the end was unconscious," said Turmbull. "[Jonas] got him out, he was kind of out of breath, and [Jonas] threw him to me. I just kind of minded him until he came to."

Jonas, of San Clemente, California, who now lives in midtown, and Turmbull, of Sydney, Australia, say they happened to be in the right place at the right time.

"I was in the park for a reason tonight," he said. "I could have been anywhere right now, but I was 100 yards away, from kids who were drowning."