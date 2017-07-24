Fire Erupts at Building in Williamsburg; No Injuries Reported | NBC New York
Fire Erupts at Building in Williamsburg; No Injuries Reported

    (Published Monday, July 24, 2017)

    Dozens of firefighters were battling a fire that was spewing smoke across Williamsburg on Monday evening.

    The fire broke out at a three-story building on Graham Avenue shortly after 5:15 p.m. The building has a commercial business on the ground floor and apartments on the top two floors.

    Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the building from Chopper 4.

    No injuries were reported.

    A stretch of Graham Avenue was closed between Grand and Powers streets.

    Published at 5:45 PM EDT on Jul 24, 2017 | Updated at 6:14 PM EDT on Jul 24, 2017

