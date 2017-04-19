Death of NY Judge Found in Hudson River Is 'Suspicious,' Police Say | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Death of NY Judge Found in Hudson River Is 'Suspicious,' Police Say

“We haven’t found any clear indications of criminality, but at this point we can’t say for sure," the NYPD spokesman said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Tributes Pour in After Trailblazing New York State Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam Is Found Dead in Hudson River

    Tributes Pour in After Trailblazing New York State Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam Is Found Dead in Hudson River

    What to Know

    • The body of Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found in the Hudson River off Manhattan earlier this month

    • Abdus-Salaam, 65, was the 1st black woman to serve on the New York State Court of Appeals and the 1st Muslim woman to serve as a U.S. judge

    • Police had said there were no obvious signs of trauma, though they've determined the death to be suspicious

    The NYPD said Tuesday that the death of a New York judge whose body was found in the Hudson River earlier this month is "suspicious."

    Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam — the first black woman appointed to New York State's highest court, and the first Muslim woman to serve as a U.S. judge — was found dead in the Hudson River near Manhattan last Wednesday. 

    Body of High-Ranking NY Judge Found in Hudson River

    [NY] Body of NY Court of Appeals Judge Found in Hudson River

    The body of the first black woman appointed to New York state's highest court was found in the Hudson River off Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Ray Villeda reports. 

    (Published Thursday, April 13, 2017)

    Her body showed no obvious signs of trauma, and police declined to speculate on the cause of her death. 

    NYPD spokesman Stephen Davis said “we’re looking it at as a suspicious death at this point,” according to a report in The New York Post. 

    The NYPD said Abdus-Salaam's death is being treated as suspicious until an investigation is completed and it's determined exactly how she died.

    “We haven’t found any clear indications of criminality," Davis said, "but at this point we can’t say for sure. We’re hoping if anyone could shed any light into the hours before her disappearance, it would help us establish what happened.”

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Investigators have been combing through surveillance video for days, but have had trouble piecing together the hours before Abdus-Salaam's death, according to the Post. 

    Abdus-Salaam, 65, was elected to the Supreme Court of the State of New York in 1993, where she remained until 2009. She was serving on the New York State Court of Appeals, the highest court in New York State, before her death. She was appointed to the position by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013.

    Cuomo called her a "pioneer" and a "force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come" in a statement. 

    In Harlem last week, friends and colleagues remembered her as a kind, gentle and loving fixture of her community. 

    Burglar Breaks Into Preschool, Naps, Leaves With Snacks

    [NATL] Burglar Breaks Into Preschool, Naps, Leaves With Snacks

    Police in New Orleans are looking for a man who climbed through the window of Clara's Little Lambs Preschool Academy, spent the night there, and left the next morning with snacks and toilet paper.

    (Published 44 minutes ago)
    Published at 10:11 PM EDT on Apr 18, 2017 | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us