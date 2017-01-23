Waiting on packed platforms in the rain and squeezing onto crowded trains that crawled during the evening rush hour, frustrated and weary New Jersey Transit commuters demanded answers from rail officials.

High winds from a powerful nor'easter knocked down wires in Linden earlier Monday afternoon, forcing NJ Transit and Amtrak to suspend all service that ran through those tracks. That included NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast and Northeast Corridor lines, and Amtrak's Acela and Northeast Regional lines.

Scaffolding Swings Wildly in Wind Heavy winds in Jersey City Monday tossed around a hanging scaffolding around, banging it against a building. Credit: Bruno Boni Oliveira (Published 3 hours ago)

New Yorkers Wrestle With Wind as Nor'easter Bears Down

NJ Transit and Amtrak eventually announced restoration of service but cautioned customers that it would be significantly slower due to speed restrictions along the Linden portion of the tracks.

But customers were annoyed to find just how delayed their commute home would be.

"Cold and rainy," tweeted Vivian Myers, showing a photo of commuters huddled underneath overhang on a rainy NJ Transit platform at Metropark. "Train is able to go to Trenton. Seems that the crew can't do the hours to get us home???? So we are kicked off."

Sarah Hunter tweeted a video of masses of commuters inching along a platform in the rain, with umbrellas out and parka hoodies up: "@NJTransit this is incredibly unsafe. Three and a half hours to metropark to be trampled trying to get off."

At Newark Penn Station, customers were packed shoulder to shoulder as they waited for their trains amid delays and cancellations.

One man aboard a train to Hamilton, New Jersey, shot video from inside, telling NBC 4: "This train has not moved in 20 minutes. Even then it only moved a few feet."

Tracks were briefly flooded at Hoboken Terminal in the afternoon but officials said it didn't affect service.

Impact of Nor'Easter Seen on Jersey Shore Waves battered the New Jersey coast as a nor'easter approached. Brian Thompson Reports. (Published 3 hours ago)