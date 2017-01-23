What to Know A strong nor'easter that moved into the tri-state Sunday evening is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds into Tuesday morning

Around 1 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most of the tri-state; heavy snow is forecast in high-elevated areas NW of NYC

Powerful winds are forecast to gust up to 60 mph along the coasts; a high wind warning is in effect for NYC, Long Island, parts of NJ and CT

A powerful nor'easter is set to hit the tri-state Sunday night, bringing several inches of rain, winds that could reach 60 mph and areas of wet snow from Monday into Tuesday, Storm Team 4 said.

New York City, Long Island and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut are under a slew of weather advisories, watches and warnings. See the latest Storm Team 4 updates here.

Gov. Cuomo warned the storm will "complicate" Monday's morning commute and advised against unnecessary travel. Power companies planned for outages and the Seastreak ferry canceled rides Monday between New York and New Jersey.

"As this storm could cause power outages across downstate and flooding for communities near the coastline, I am directing all relevant state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way," Cuomo said.

Storm Team 4 said the nor'easter will rapidly gain strength as it moves over the ocean Monday morning, with strong winds hitting the coasts early on before making their way to the city and surrounding suburbs. Rainfall and wind gusts will grow in intensity on Monday afternoon and evening.

Wet, heavy snow is forecast to fall on communities to the northwest of New York City Monday evening as rain, heavy at times, drenches the city and its suburbs into Tuesday morning. Rain will be especially stubborn along the coasts of Long Island and New Jersey during this time period.

Winds will pummel the tri-state all of Monday into Tuesday morning, with gusts reaching 50, even 60 mph. On Tuesday, the winds will taper off and the day will be breezy and cloudy, with a few lingering showers, according to Storm Team 4.

The weather improves rapidly on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs reaching 50 degrees. The sun returns for the rest of the week as highs in the mid-40s gradually drop into the 30s by the weekend.

Here's what you need to know:

• Around 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected throughout the tri-state area, with state officials estimating as much as 3 to 4 inches in the Long Island and Hudson Valley areas. New York City and the rest of the tri-state area is under a flood watch from 1 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• A high wind warning is also in effect for all coastal counties — including the five boroughs of New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties, as well as the eastern end of north Jersey and coastal Connecticut — from 1 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. All other parts of the tri-state are under a high wind watch.

• A coastal flood warning is in effect for Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, and a coastal flood advisory is in effect in the rest of the city and on the Jersey Shore overnight Sunday into Monday morning. A coastal flood watch is in effect for Nassau and Suffolk counties' south shores, as well as the forks of Long Island, for Monday afternoon and evening.

• A storm warning is in effect for all local waterways from 1 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

• A winter weather advisory is in effect for Dutchess, Putnam, Ulster, Orange and northern Passaic counties from 1 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect for Sullivan, Sussex and Pike counties during that time period.

• Expect high winds and significant beach erosion, coastal flooding during high tide cycles, and localized wind damage at the coastline.

• Wet, heavy snow is likely in higher-elevated areas, including Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York and Sussex County in New Jersey.

• Anticipate periods of heavy rain throughout the city Monday, particularly during the afternoon and evening, when wind gusts are expected to hit 60 mph.

• Check here for school closings.

Long Island Braces for Nor'easter The South Shore of Long Island is preparing for heavy wind and rain as a powerful nor'easter approaches. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

Winds could gust at 40 mph or higher in the city and possibly 60 mph on the coast, according to the National Weather Service. Winds at these speeds could cause flying debris or power outages and turn improperly secured objects into projectiles.

The National Weather Service suggests charging cellphone batteries, gathering supplies and turning refrigerators and freezers to a colder setting in preparation for the storm.

If you're traveling, expect airport delays Monday as a result of the storm. Potential power outages could take place throughout local areas, particularly those above ground with electric lines near the coast.