3 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Tiny Upscale New York Town: Officials
3 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Tiny Upscale New York Town: Officials

    3 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Tiny Upscale New York Town: Officials
    Three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a tiny upscale community in Westchester County, officials said Friday. 

    Details on the investigation in Pound Ridge, a town of less than 30 square miles with sprawling, multimillion-dollar homes for sale, remained scarce by early afternoon. State troopers said they were converging on Fox Hill Road. 

    Investigators said they expected to provide additional information later Friday. 

    Pound Ridge is on the eastern part of Westchester County. It's bordered by Bedford to the west and Stamford, Connecticut, to the south.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

