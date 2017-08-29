Video released Thursday shows the man police believe attacked a 74-year-old woman in the elevator of her building, putting her in a choke-hold and sexually assaulting her. Rana Novini reports.

What to Know Ana Ventura says she was coming home from church late on Friday, Aug. 18 when the strange man, dressed all in black, attacked her

He followed her from the elevator and choked her feet from her 11th-floor apartment door, she says

The suspect was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted rape, burglary and sexual abuse

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sex attack on a 74-year-old woman just steps from her apartment door in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

Joshua McCallum of the Bronx is charged with attempted rape, burglary and sexual abuse, according to police.

Ana Ventura, who uses a walker and spoke to News 4, described in chilling detail how the stranger, allegedly McCallum, followed her into an apartment building elevator as she came back from church late Friday, Aug. 18.

Ventura says she got off on her floor and the man did too; he attacked her four feet from her home.

Police said the woman was able to bang on a neighbor's door for help, but the attacker fled the scene.

Ventura was shaken up by the attack, but otherwise physically unharmed.

It wasn't clear if McCallum had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.