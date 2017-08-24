Police say this man sexually attacked a woman in a Bronx building while he had her in a chokehold.

An elderly woman with a walker was attacked and fondled by a man in the Bronx last week inside her apartment building, police say.

The NYPD says the man and the 74-year-old woman both got onto the same elevator inside her Morrisania apartment building on East 161 Street and Park Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

When the woman got off the elevator on the 11th floor, the unknown man followed her to her front door where he put her in a chokehold and groped her, police said. The woman was able to bang on a neighbor’s door for help, but the suspect fled the building, according to the NYPD.

Video from the scene shows the man walk onto an elevator as the victim with her walker gets on behind him.

Police on Wednesday night released that surveillance footage of the 20-something-year-old suspect who was last seen wearing a hat and a black shirt and shorts in the hopes of catching him.

Witnesses are urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline with tips that could lead to the man’s arrest. There is also a poster on a light pole in the area asking the neighborhood for help in catching the suspect.