Long Island Officials Explore Opening Race Track

Officials in Suffolk County are exploring the possibility of opening a race track, citing revenue potential and greater control over the racing that currently goes on illegally.

The county has launched an ad hoc committee to look at potential sites for a drag strip, officials said Tuesday. Long Island has been without a race track for years, and supporters say there's an audience -- and it could mean big money, tax-wise. Suffolk County Legislature's presiding officer DuWayne Gregory estimated a new race track could bring in an extra $100 million in new revenue.

"The amount of money that leaves Long Island to go racing is incredible. It's a very large amount of money," said John Moundros, a racing car technician at JTM Motor Sports in Deer Park.

A race track could also protect the public and drivers. Currently, races are sometimes illegally held on highways at night.

"You have safety requirements and safety personnel on the race track --ambulances, fire departments, people who, that if something does happen, react instantly," said John Cozzali of Mastic, who wants to see a track in the area.

Details on where or when a track would open were scarce. But even its early stages, county leaders say the track would be a private enterprise.

"I think it's a great place for everybody to get together, somewhere to go where it's safe," said Lisa Amore.

The county hopes to have findings, including a potential location and developer, in about nine months.