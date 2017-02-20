FILE: The scene at a reported bomb threat at a Jewish Community Center in Connecticut in January.

A Jewish community center in Buffalo was one of 10 evacuated around the country on President's Day amid a rash of bomb threats targeting JCCs.

The Jewish Community Center Association of North America told NBC News Monday they experienced another wave of called-in threats.

In total, 10 JCCs received a total of 11 threats.

No one was injured and initially, the threats all appeared to be hoaxes, the association said.

JCCs in the following cities were affected and evacuated: Birmingham, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Paul, Tampa, Albuquerque, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville and Buffalo; both the suburban and urban campuses.

Monday's scare is the latest in a series of bomb threats targeting JCCs across the country in the last two months.

Sixteen centers, including MetroWest, were threatened in nine states on Jan. 9, according to Marla Cohen, communications manager for the New-York based, JCC Association of North America, while several JCCs were threatened in early February.