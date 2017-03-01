Happening Today: Trump, Democrats, VOICE, Netflix, Obamas

What to Know President Trump addressed Congress on Tuesday night in a speech that went over well with Republicans

The Democrats' response to the speech seemed to reach out to some of the working-class voters that propelled Trump to the White House

YouTube announced that it's launching a live and on-demand streaming TV service

Trump Softens Tone in Address to Congress

Heralding a "new chapter of American greatness," President Donald Trump issued a broad call for overhauling the nation's health care system and significantly boosting military spending Tuesday night, swapping his trademark pugnaciousness and personal insults for a more restrained tone as he addressed Congress for the first time. In an appeal to American optimism, Trump declared, "The time for small thinking is over." Still, he employed dark language to describe the threat posed by "radical Islamic terrorism" and warned against "reckless" and "uncontrolled entry" of refugees and immigrants from countries with ties to extremist groups. The address went over well with Republicans, and there was a moving moment when the widow of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed in Yemen stood in the balcony of the House chamber, tears streaming down her face as Trump talked about her husband. Read the full text of Trump’s speech or check out this fact check of his comments.

Democrats Reach out to Trump Base in Response

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear took a populist tenor in the Democrats' formal response to the speech, accusing Trump of planning to "rip affordable health insurance" from Americans and being "Wall Street's champion." Beshear's words and tone seemed a direct Democratic attempt to recapture the loyalties of some working-class voters who helped power Trump's election upset last November. "This isn't a game, it's life and death for people," Beshear said. During the speech, some Democratic women wore white in honor of women’s suffrage, as well as blue ribbons for the American Civil Liberties Union, and blue buttons that say #protectourcare in support of President Barack Obama's health care law.

Trump Unveils New Agency: VOICE

In Tuesday’s address Trump announced he's establishing a new office within the Department of Homeland Security to protect "American victims" of crimes committed by people who are in the country illegally. He said the office is called VOICE: Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement. "We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests," he said. The responses were mixed, with some supportive and others vehemently opposed.

SUV Crashes Into Mardi Gras Parade

A dozen members of a marching band were injured Tuesday after an SUV "accelerated and struck them" at the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, a city spokesman said. Four of the injured are in critical condition at local hospitals, Gulf Shores spokesman Grant Brown said in a news conference. The incident comes after 21 people were hospitalized when a car drove into a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Saturday night. On Tuesday, the streets of New Orleans were filled with costumed revelers, dazzling floats featuring kings and queens, and people of all ages screaming for trinkets and beads for Mardi Gras.

Netflix Announces Cable-Free TV

YouTube is giving viewers a way to tune in live to their favorite shows, without a cable or satellite subscription. The company announced a live and on-demand streaming TV service called "YouTubeTV" on Tuesday. The subscription, which will cost $35 a month for a family plan of up to six accounts, is expected to launch in the next few months in the U.S. "There's no question that millennials love great TV content, but what we've seen is they don't want to watch it in the traditional setting," said YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki at a press event.

Obamas Get Book Deals

Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals. The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed, although the deals are likely in the tens of millions of dollars. Both Obamas have published books through Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint. The unique duel arrangement is for books that are among the most anticipated in memory from a former president and first lady.