Police are looking for a man who's been breaking into gym lockers at New York Sports Club locations across Manhattan since last fall.

The suspect has stolen valuables in the 15 times he broke into the gym lockers, including three times at an NYSC gym on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, according to police. He went twice to the gym on West 14th Street, making off with an iPad, MacBook and credit card.

Police say it's not clear if the suspect is a member of the gym.

In some cases, police believe the thief has used a tool to cut through metal locks. In other cases, it's still a mystery how he's managed to break in.

But police say in a small number of cases, he doesn't have to work very hard -- he grabs shoes and credit cards from lockers left unlocked.

In a statement, the company said, "The safety and security of our members and guests is our top priority, and NYSC stands ready to assist authorities in every way possible in any investigation."

Police say the following thefts at NYSC locations have been linked to the suspect:

Friday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at 1221 Sixth Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. at 113 East 23rd St.

Thursday, Nov. 8 at 12:45 p.m. at 225 Varick St.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., at 1372 Broadway

Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at 200 Park Ave.

Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:15 p.m. at 128 8th Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. at 128 8th Ave.

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. at 34 West 14th St.

Monday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m at 225 Varick St.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m. at 230 West 41st St.

Friday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at 34A West 14th St.

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at 230 West 41st St.

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 34 West 14th St.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. at 1221 Avenue of the Americas

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:15 p.m. at 128 8th Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at nypdcrimestoppers.com.