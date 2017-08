An apparent trailer fire outside Grand Central Terminal was sending up smoke outside the busy transit hub Friday. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Photos posted to social media show smoke billowing from a burning shed or dumpster where some sort of construction work was happening on the roadway wrapped outside the terminal.

The FDNY says firefighters are responding. It's not clear if anyone was hurt.