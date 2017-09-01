Dozens of firefighters are trying to get a fire under control in Jersey City.

Fire crews are battling a growing garage fire in Jersey City, and some firefighters were forced to retreat as the growing fire spread to nearby buildings.

The fire erupted shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at a commercial garage near the intersection of JFK Boulevard and Secaucus Road.

Thick, black smoke was seen rising from the auto-body garage as members of the Jersey City Fire Dept. descended on the area. Tower ladders surrounded the building and firefighters were seen on the roof of an adjoining deli as they tried to battle the blaze.





By 6 p.m., the fire had spread to two other buildings — the deli and a three-story apartment building. Smoke was seen coming up through the eaves of the deli as it was ravaged by flames.

No injuries have been reported, but there's concern about a five-story apartment building to the east of the garage. Residents have not been evacuated yet.

A number of streets are closed in the area, including JFK Boulevard between Sixth and Hague streets, and Secaucus Road between JFK and Summit avenues.



