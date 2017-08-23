An empty New Jersey Transit train has derailed inside New York Penn Station, fire officials say.

According to officials, a conductor was the only person on board the NJ Transit train when it derailed around 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

NEC, NJCL and MOBO MTD service could see up to 20 minutes delays into and out of Penn. Passengers should plan for delays and cancellations. Get real-time transit updates here.

The derailment occurred on Track 4 at Penn, where repair work that started earlier this summer is still underway.

The train was being operated out of the yard by an AMTRAK crew, officials said. Although the train derailed in the yard, the train cars are blocking the station's 1 through 6 tracks.

Amtrak crews are working to remove the train cars, NJ Transit officials said.

The Long Island Railroad said it is not affected by the derailment.