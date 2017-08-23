The train pain saga continues with an infuriating case of deja vu for LIRR commuters. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017)

A newly released poll of Long Island Rail Road commuters found that a considerable majority are dissatisfied not only with overall service, but with on-time train performance, overcrowded conditions and the cleanliness of train cars.

In results released Wednesday by the Nassau County Comptroller’s Office, only 35 percent of riders said they were satisfied with LIRR service. The results vary significantly from the LIRR’s own internal survey released last year, which found 84 percent of commuters were satisfied with overall service.

Comptroller George Maragos announced he will delay the county’s $28 million station maintenance payment to the MTA, which runs the LIRR, until the agency provides a plan for improvement.

“Management is only deceiving itself with their internal polling which appears to be as unreliable as the service being provided,” Maragos said in a statement. (Maragos is currently running in a Democratic primary for county executive.)

The poll surveyed LIRR riders in Nassau County and found: 65 percent of riders are unsatisfied; 64 percent think on-time train performance is poor; 55 percent think trains are overcrowded; 54 percent find the announcements on platforms to be poor; and 54 percent say that trains are unclean.

The survey was conducted between July 17 and August 6 of this year by interviewing LIRR riders online and in-person at stations in Floral Park, Garden City, Great Neck, Merrick, Mineola, Stewart Manor and Rockville Centre. It had a sample size of 380 and a margin of error of ±5 percent. Riders ranked LIRR service on the basis of “very satisfied,” “satisfied,” “average,” “unsatisfied” or “very unsatisfied.”

Among the specific complaints riders had were that older stations are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and that ticket prices are high compared to the service provided.

The MTA has not yet responded to the survey.

LIRR riders have faced delays, sometimes hours long, caused by track issues, power problems and derailments in Penn Station and in the tunnels leading to it.

Earlier this summer, some LIRR riders said they were filing a class action lawsuit alleging emotional distress and negligence. The plaintiffs said they're seeking unspecified damages along with reimbursement of monthly LIRR passes for the month of May.

Speaking to a meeting of the Long Island Association last month, Gov. Cuomo said $5.6 billion in upgrades will transform the LIRR and help make up for decades of neglect. The work will involve laying 10 miles of new track to ease congestion along the busiest part of the rail road, along with the replacement of 20 miles of aging track. Stations will be renovated, parking will be added and signal switches and other equipment will be upgraded.

Transit in and around New York City has been plagued by a series of recent derailments, delays and breakdowns, prompting Cuomo to warn of a "summer of hell" for commuters. He has since eased off of that prediction, with repairs at Penn Station ahead of schedule and set to be completed by Sept. 5.



More than a half million people pass through Penn Station daily on New York City subways and trains run by Amtrak, NJ Transit and the LIRR.

The station, which is owned by Amtrak, is undergoing accelerated repair work to replace several thousand feet of track, switches and other aging infrastructure. The speedup was prompted by two derailments in the station during the spring that wreaked havoc on rail service.

On Wednesday morning, a non-passenger New Jersey Transit train derailed at Penn Station. No one was hurt and service was running on or close to schedule for the morning rush.