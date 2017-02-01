New Jersey Steakhouse Makes List of America's Best

River Palm Terrace in Edgewater was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey.

The best steakhouse in New Jersey is in Edgewater, according to The Daily Meal.

The River Palm Terrace came in at number 39 on the site’s list of America’s 50 Best Steakhouses for 2016.

“The River Palm Terrace can rank right up there with the big boys across the water,” The Daily Meal said of the North Jersey restaurant.

As far as New York City steakhouses go, Peter Luger in Brooklyn claimed the top spot.

Keens, Charlie Palmer Steak, Sparks, Gallaghers and Old Homestead also made the list.