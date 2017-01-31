New York City Steakhouse Named Best in America | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

New York City Steakhouse Named Best in America

This iconic New York City eatery claimed the top spot on this list

    Peter Luger was named the best steakhouse in America by The Daily Meal.

    The Daily Meal released its list of America’s 50 Best Steakhouses for 2016 and the iconic Brooklyn eatery claimed the top spot.

    “The star attraction, the steak, is simply the best you’ll find anywhere in America,” according to the site.

    Peter Luger was not the only New York steakhouse to make the list.

    Zagat 2017: Top NYC Restaurants and New Dining Trends

    Keens, Charlie Palmer Steak, Sparks, Gallaghers and Old Homestead also made the cut.

    River Palm Terrace in Edgewater, New Jersey, was named the best in the Garden State.

    Do you agree with The Daily Meal's picks?

