Warning: Some people may find image disturbing.

Confronting images of a horse said to be collapsing in Central Park last week has sparked cries for an investigation into the horse's welfare.

New York animal rights group NYCLASS said bystanders reported that a white carriage horse began breathing heavily before collapsing on the ground just before 10 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 21 near Tavern on the Green in the park.

The group provided images of the incident it said was taken by eyewitnesses. It believed the horse had just started its shift pulling carriages for the day.

Photos showed the horse first kneeling on the ground, and then fully splayed out on its side on the road. It was unclear whether the animal was still alive.

Photo credit: NYCLASS

NYCLASS was demanding an immediate investigation into the condition of the horse, saying it had not been able to identify the collapsed horse on the hack line since it happened.

“Horses don’t just collapse. Something happened – and the city should get to the bottom of it and make sure it never happens again," a NYCLASS spokesperson said.

It added that there was no police report on the collapsed animal.