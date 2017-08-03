What to Know
Strong thunderstorms, possibly bringing hail and gusty winds, are likely for much of the tri-state through Saturday
While any strong storms are expected to be isolated, the places that do get hit will likely see extensive rain
Forecasters say the best chance for widespread showers and storms is late Friday into Saturday as a cold front approaches
After a day of severe weather walloped the tri-state Wednesday, some parts of the region can expect another round of showers and storms during the afternoon hours Thursday, Storm Team 4 says.
The storms are expected to be less numerous, however, with less areas getting wet.
The tri-state shouldn’t see as many hail reports as Wednesday, but the region could still reports of flash flooding, according to Storm Team 4. See the latest severe weather alerts here.
The storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours, especially inland. Forecasters say there's a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday as a cold front approaches the tri-state area.
Even though Saturday looks to start off a bit soggy, conditions will improve by the end of the weekend. The weather behind the cold front looks beautiful on Sunday with sunshine, less humidity, and highs in the lower 80s.
More rain is likely on Monday before the region clears out, leading to another stretch of nice weather Tuesday into Wednesday.