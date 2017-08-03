What to Know Strong thunderstorms, possibly bringing hail and gusty winds, are likely for much of the tri-state through Saturday

While any strong storms are expected to be isolated, the places that do get hit will likely see extensive rain

Forecasters say the best chance for widespread showers and storms is late Friday into Saturday as a cold front approaches

After a day of severe weather walloped the tri-state Wednesday, some parts of the region can expect another round of showers and storms during the afternoon hours Thursday, Storm Team 4 says.

The storms are expected to be less numerous, however, with less areas getting wet.

Tri-State Cleans Up After Severe Weather Wallops Region

From New York to Connecticut to New Jersey severe weather brought down trees and and knocked down poles. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017)

The tri-state shouldn’t see as many hail reports as Wednesday, but the region could still reports of flash flooding, according to Storm Team 4. See the latest severe weather alerts here.

Raw Footage: Midsummer Hail Hits NYC

This video was captured as a midsummer hail struck Brooklyn Wednesday, ahead of thunderstorm warnings. Read more about the weather ahead here. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017)

The storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours, especially inland. Forecasters say there's a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday as a cold front approaches the tri-state area.

Even though Saturday looks to start off a bit soggy, conditions will improve by the end of the weekend. The weather behind the cold front looks beautiful on Sunday with sunshine, less humidity, and highs in the lower 80s.

More rain is likely on Monday before the region clears out, leading to another stretch of nice weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

Extreme Weather: Pacific Northwest Braces for Heatwave