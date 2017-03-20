FDNY Responds to Another Report of Someone Falling Through Ice at Central Park Lake | NBC New York
FDNY Responds to Another Report of Someone Falling Through Ice at Central Park Lake

    Fire officials say units are responding to a call about yet another person falling through thin ice at Central Park, a day after two teenagers fell into the water after walking onto one of the lakes.

    Authorities say they got a call about someone in the water at 59th Street and East Drive around 1:15 p.m. Monday. There was no additional information.

    Such accidents have happened several times this year already as rising temperatures thin the ice on the park's lakes.

    On Sunday, two teenagers fell through the ice after walking out onto a lake there. The 13-year-old and 15-year-old were able to get out of the water on their own, police said. Both went to St. Luke's hospital for evaluation. 

    Last month, seven young people were rescued from a pond in Central Park after they suddenly plunged through the ice on an unseasonably warm February day. 

