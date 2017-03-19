2 Teens Fall Through the Ice in Central Park: NYPD

Two teenagers fell through the ice of a lake in Central Park on Sunday, police said.

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old walked out onto the ice, which broke and they fell into the water, police said.

The teens were able to get out of the water on their own, police said. Both went to St. Luke's hospital for evaluation.

The temperatures climbed to the upper 40s on Sunday.

Last month, seven young people were rescued from a pond in Central Park after they suddenly plunged through the ice on an unseasonably warm February day.