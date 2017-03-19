2 Teens Fall Through the Ice in Central Park: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

2 Teens Fall Through the Ice in Central Park: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Central Park on a winter day.

    Two teenagers fell through the ice of a lake in Central Park on Sunday, police said. 

    The 13-year-old and 15-year-old walked out onto the ice, which broke and they fell into the water, police said. 

    The teens were able to get out of the water on their own, police said. Both went to St. Luke's hospital for evaluation. 

    The temperatures climbed to the upper 40s on Sunday. 

    Top News: Duchess and Duke of Cambridge Visit Eiffel Tower

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images

    Last month, seven young people were rescued from a pond in Central Park after they suddenly plunged through the ice on an unseasonably warm February day. 

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us